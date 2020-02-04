This morning Hit Entertainment spoke to MAFS Star Mikey from the north shores of Sydney

After Nick asked Mikey if him and his 'wife' are still together, well, things got a little awkward.

And as if that wasn't enough when asked about the hairdresser from the show last night Hit Entertainment had to dump him after he dropped the F bomb TWICE live on air.

