UNCENSORED Mikey Had To Be Dropped Off Air Twice Because Of What He Said In This Interview

HE UNLEASHED ON BRIDES BEST FRIEND!

Article heading image for UNCENSORED Mikey Had To Be Dropped Off Air Twice Because Of What He Said In This Interview

This morning Hit Entertainment spoke to MAFS Star Mikey from the north shores of Sydney

After Nick asked Mikey if him and his 'wife' are still together, well, things got a little awkward.

And as if that wasn't enough when asked about the hairdresser from the show last night Hit Entertainment had to dump him after he dropped the F bomb TWICE live on air.

Listen to the UNCENSORED audio

LISTEN HERE:

LISTEN TO THE WHOLE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE:

8 hours ago

