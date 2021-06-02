Mike Waters Will Have You Up And Dancing With His New Hit

He's the singer-songwriter behind some of the biggest tunes in the world from the likes of John Legend, Demi Lovato and Louis Tomlinson and now Mike Waters is back with a tune that will tickle your dancing feet.

The Aussie singer has dropped the video for the track 'Keep On Dancing' and it is perfect for anyone who CANNOT stop dancing, no matter where they are!

You can get your hands on 'Keep On Dancing' here.

