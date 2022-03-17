Mike Myers Is Back Playing 8 Characters With A New Netflix Show, 'The Pentaverate'

Mike Myers is coming back on our screens! This time, it's in the form of a brand new series coming to Netflix called The Pentaverate.

The trailer has been released and shows Mike Myers play a bunch of different characters (remind you of Austin Powers?). The series is a spin-off of Myers' 1993 black comedy film, So I Married An Axe Murderer.

Now, you're probably wondering what the new series is about...

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As the series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed.

Check out the trailer here:

Mike Myers is set to play 8 characters:

Ken Scarborough: A Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back.

Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist who is determined to expose the Pentaverate.

Rex Smith: A far-right radio host, and highly prominent conspiracy theorist.

Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

Bruce Baldwin: A former media mogul.

Mishu Ivanov: An Ex-Russian oligarch.

Shep Gordon: A former rock ‘n’ roll manager.

Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s supercomputer, MENTOR.

The show will also star Absolutely Fabulous' Jennifer Saunders, who will play two roles:

The Maester of Dubrovnik: The head investigator for the Pentaverate, who is summoned from his ancestral home in Dubrovnik to investigate the suspicious deaths.

Dubrovnik to investigate the suspicious deaths. The Saester of Dubrovnik: The Maester’s sister and protector of the parce clavem, the spare key for the Pentaverate’s voting apparatus, which is hidden in Dubrovnik

As well as The Hangover's Ken Jeong as Skip Cho, a casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns. We'll also see Younger's Debi Mazar play Patty Davis, the highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate.

The Pentaverate is set to air on Netflix on May 5!

