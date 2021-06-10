Mighty Craft’s Portfolio Overflowing With Breweries & Distilleries

Award winning 'Mighty Craft' have swept up a lucky trifecta in their latest national shopping spree.

Their latest purchase includes well known Adelaide breweries and distilleries including Adelaide Hills Distillery, Mismatch Brewing and Hills Cider.

Adding to the winning four is a 75% cut in Adelaide Hill's, LOT.100 - a collective of five food and craft beer producers set on an 84-hectare property proffering the region’s best in agricultural and farming.

Former chief executive of Port Adelaide Football Club, Mighty Craft’s Managing Director Mark Haysman confirms the co-founders of each business, will stay on with Mighty Craft and continue to drive growth for the brands.

Founder and head distiller at Adelaide Hills Distillery, Sacha La Forgia said he’s excited by the opportunity.

“We’re thrilled to be part of an incredible team that champions the growth of the Australian craft beverage industry” - Sacha La Forgia

Formerly known as Founders First, Might Craft has acquired award-winning small boutique operations around the country, ensuring sustainability and growth within the industry,

