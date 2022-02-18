Mick Fanning Offers Condolences To Family & Friends Of Shark Attack Victim

Pro surfer Mick Fanning has paid his respects to the family of a fatal shark attack victim who was attacked off one of Sydney’s south-east beaches earlier this week.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old certified diving instructor Simon Nellist, who was attacked off the rocks of Buchan Point at Little Bay on Wednesday.

Emergency services are currently on the lookout for shark which is believed to be a Great White.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

According to witnesses, the shark attacked the 35-year-old “vertically” and there was nothing anyone could do to save the diving instructor.

Surfing legend Mick Fanning, who had his own run-in with a shark during a surfing event in South Africa back in 2015, offered his condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

"I'm just really sad for the family and the friends of the man. I tried not to watch too much, to be honest," Fanning told Today.

"It's just one of those things, we know the power of them".

Fanning had a televised encounter with a three-metre shark while competing in Jeffreys, South Africa.

Fanning said he has tried hard to mentally cope with the trauma inflicted following the infamous attack.

"You always get flutters, for sure," he said.



"I did a lot of work when it all first happened. So, I'm personally fine, but, yeah, you definitely get things run through your mind."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.