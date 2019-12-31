Michelle Williams Is Reportedly Engaged And Expecting A Baby!

According to People Magazine, actress Michelle Williams is not only engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail, but the pair are expecting a baby together!

A source confirmed the news to the publication today, writing that the pair were spotted together buying baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in London.

Of course Michelle is already mum to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late great Heath Ledger.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2018, the Academy Award winner said she “never gave up on love,” adding, “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’”

Michelle and Thomas worked together in the television drama Fosse/Verdon, which she eventually won an Emmy for!

Congratulations Michelle & Thomas!

