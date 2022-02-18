Michelle, Betty & Eleanor: Watch The Compelling Trailer For 'The First Lady' Series

Ever been fascinated with the First Ladies of the United States? Same! There's an epic new series dropping In April, called - you guessed it - 'The First Lady'.

The First Lady is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the government’s East Wing, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies.

The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments.

Through interweaving storylines so intimate it’s as if the White House walls are talking, season one focuses on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Check out the incredible trailer here:

The 10-episode series will star Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

As for when and where we can expect it in Australia, it will be streaming on Paramount+ in mid-April 2022!

