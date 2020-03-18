Michael SLAMS Lizzie On-Air & Reveals The Questions He Asked Her At Last Night's Dinner Party

Not holding back

Article heading image for Michael SLAMS Lizzie On-Air & Reveals The Questions He Asked Her At Last Night's Dinner Party

Michael joined the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath this morning and slammed Lizzie, while also revealing what he wrote on her feedback card at last night's dinner party.

He admitted he had to redo a lot of his cards because his feedback was a bit too...mean.

Michael doesn't seem to be happy that Lizzie is putting her 2 cents in on other relationships. But does he realise she's done it allll before? 

He also took a dig at her love for jewellery. Oh, COME ON!

Missed the chat? This is what Michael had to say about Lizzie & his feedback card: 

Amber Lowther

16 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

