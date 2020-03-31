Michael Says Too Much Evidence Is Stacked Against Stacey In MAFS Cheating Scandal

He doesn't believe her

Heartbroken ex-MAFS groom Michael joined Krysti & Bodge this morning to address the big cheating scandal we all saw unfold on MAFS last night!

While Bodge thinks Stacey was telling the truth, Michael has no doubt Stacey cheating on him with Mikey during filming.

The messages, the recent lie detector test taken by Mikey - it's convinced Michael that everything said & shown was true. 

Missed the chat? Here's what Michael had to say about Stacey's cheating allegations: 

Amber Lowther

