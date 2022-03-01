Michael Keaton And Winona Ryder Reportedly Sign On For 'Beetlejuice 2'

34 years after the release of Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton have reportedly signed on to reprise their iconic roles for a sequel.

The original movie followed Adam and Barbara (portrayed by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) as they come to terms with being ghosts following an automobile accident.

After their untimely deaths, the husband/wife duo recruit Keaton’s Beetlejuice to help haunt a family (comprised of Jeffrey Jones’ Charles, Catherine O’Hara’s Delia and Ryder’s Lydia) in an attempt to get them to leave their eternal resting place.

The film earned $102m on a $21m budget which, even these days, is an impressive feat, especially when considering a majority of the films that cross the billion-dollar mark cost hundreds of millions to produce.

While Warner Bros have yet to officially give the sequel the go-ahead, Beetlejuice 2 has reportedly been picked up by Plan B Entertainment; the production company owned by Brad Pitt and responsible for such highly acclaimed films as 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight.

Many talks of a Beetlejuice sequel have been floated since 1990, with director/creator Tim Burton originally proposing the character makes the bizarre move to Hawaii.

It’s not hard to see why THAT didn’t come to fruition…

Whatever the case may be, we’re more than a little excited by the idea of seeing the #GothIcons back on our screens.

