Michael Has FINALLY Admitted He Cheated On Stacey With Hayley!

About time, buddy

Article heading image for Michael Has FINALLY Admitted He Cheated On Stacey With Hayley!

If you were watching MAFS last night gritting your teeth at Michael denying he cheated on Stacey with Hayley, then you're going to LOVE this.

Stacey spoke with Hit Entertainment this morning & exclusively revealed that Michael admitted at the reunion that...he CHEATED! 

What was also shocking is what he was waiting for in order to tell her.

Listen below to find out how long Michael was willing to keep the cheating a secret!

Missed the chat? This is what Stacey told Hit Entertainment about Michael admitted his infidelity: 

Still want MORE juicy MAFS goss? Hear all there is to know here: 

Amber Lowther

2 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

MAFS
Married At First Sight
Michael and Stacey
Hayley MAFS
Listen Live!
MAFS
Married At First Sight
Michael and Stacey
Hayley MAFS
MAFS
Married At First Sight
Michael and Stacey
Hayley MAFS
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs