Michael Confirms Relationship With Fellow MAFS Participant KC

Last night during the Married At First Sight grand finale, Michael and Stacey officially announced their split following a number of cheating scandals revealed throughout the series.

But don't get too excited ladies! The ice manufacturing businessman is still off the market, confirming a new relationship with fellow MAFS participant KC

Michael also responded to "ex-wife" Stacey's $3,000 charity donation, claiming he should be given credit for the money raised.

Here's why...

Michael had a lot to say about the other participants, slamming numerous brides and grooms for their behaviour since filming ended.

He explained that many of the couples left the experiment amiably, but that editing, the media, and viewer reactions caused a number of them to turn on each other.

Finally, Michael and KC shared how they're spending their time together during self-iso in Melbourne, with KC sharing, "We cook together, we bake together, we play games."

Hear how the couple are keeping busy in the catch up below...

