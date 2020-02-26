Michael Confirms He’s Happily Coupled Up After MAFS Drama & Hayley Is Single AF

South Australians seems to have dominated this season of Married At First Sight Australia and Michael Goonan is one of them!

This morning, Michael joined Bec & Cosi on Adelaide's, Hit 107 who literally dished all the juicy details as to why they had to stop filming the show for weeks and that he is in fact, 'a happily a taken man' right now!

And old mate, Hayley Vernon is definitely not...

Tune in below to hear it all from Michael himself!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.