Michael Confirms He Plans To Marry His New Partner Because "She's Dumb Enough"
Not sure if that was a compliment...
Married At First Sight's Michael Goonman has been the centre of attention and he's had enough!
He dishes on everything from his non-existent relationship with Stacey and his plans to marry his new girlfriend before she 'gets too smart' and leaves him...
Tune in below to find out all the juicy details:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.