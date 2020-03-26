Michael Claims He Has Video Footage Of Stacey On A Lie Detector Test Proving She Cheated

- Entertainment NewsMichael Claims He Has Video Footage Of Stacey On A Lie Detector Test Proving She Cheated
Yeah, k.
We are almost at the reunion episode for Married At First Sight and there are very strong rumours that Stacey has since cheated on Michael.
But now it goes even further than that! While catching up with the Hit Network, Michael revealed he had hired a lie detector test to get to the bottom of it and that he even had video to back it up:
