Michael Caton Reflects On 'The Castle'

It’s considered one of the all-time greatest Aussie films, and we’ve had a chance to chat with its leading man!

Michael Caton, who portrayed Darryl Kerrigan in The Castle, has come to chat about the 1997 classic, as well as what it’s been like working on Back to the Rafters.

Catch the chat with the true-blue icon:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: