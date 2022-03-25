Michael Buble is coming to Perth!

TEG DAINTY is thrilled to announce that multi-award-winning, multi-Platinum-selling global superstar Michael Bublé will make a welcome return to Australian stages in November and December 2022.

During this 6-city national tour, the sensational Canadian entertainer will perform selections from his hotly anticipated 11th studio album, Higher – out today, and a selection of his original smash hits alongside his trade-mark innovative takes on the great classics.

Michael Bublé’s 6-city tour kicks off in Newcastle on Wednesday 30 November before touring to Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

“I have been touring Australia for 20 years now and the fact that you all keep turning up to my shows makes me feel like the luckiest man alive,” Michael Bublé says. “I absolutely adore performing live, being on stage is complete and utter enjoyment for me. It’s a great pleasure and honour for me to be able to show up and be made feel so welcome.”

Michael Buble comes to RAC Arena, Saturday December 3. Tickets on sale Friday April 1 at Ticketek