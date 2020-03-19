Michael Admits He Was More Worried About His 'Technique' Than Being Caught Hooking Up With Hayley

This might just be the juiciest love mystery we have seen yet!

Michael Goonan spilled all the details on his new girlfriend outside of Married At First Sight Australia.

He also revealed that he was "legitimately hosed" on the night in question about his cheating scandal with Hayley and that he can't remember the whole night.

But, it seems like he is more concerned about his kissing technique then being caught out!

Take a listen to find out the full story below:

