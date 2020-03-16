Michael Addresses The Darwin Scandal And Talks MAFS Dinner Party Drama

This morning Michael from Married At First Sight talked the 3 D's of drama; dinner parties, Darwin, and deserting couples.

Michael has been known to stir the pot at MAFS dinner parties, and while we mean that figuratively, Michael's admission that the food is "crap" suggests some actual help in the kitchen might not be the worst idea either.

^ At MAFS dinner parties we spill wine, not tea

Michael admitted that he couldn't help himself when it came to starting drama, saying, "I don't know what's wrong with me, but I'm sitting there and I just get bored."

Look, if you claim to have never stirred up drama out of pure boredom, you're either lying or in denial.

^ Me watching the drama I started unfold

Hear what he had to say...

Michael also addressed rumours that he was kicked out of a Darwin club in an incident involving police authority, stating that the story was blown out of proportion.

^ Watching last night's snap stories like...

He claimed that he didn't get kicked out, adding, "I think it's culture in Darwin to sink a few back... we were getting carried away."

He also called out Ivan for not backing him up at the dinner party, and deciding to leave before the commitment ceremony.

"The big Serbian shouter started shouting and Ivan just sorta quivered a bit there. Yeah, he really backed down on that one."

And finally, Michael revealed the shocking incident behind Josh's black eye!

^ That pre-production concealer isn't hiding anything...

Catch up on all the latest Married At First Sight gossip below!