Metro Trains Are Compensating Commuters For Their Poor Service, But There Is A Catch

16 September 2019

Felt the stress of a late train recently? You weren’t alone. After failing its performance target for the month of August, Metro Trains are stepping up.

Commuters can claim a refund of $8.80, the equivalent of a daily fare. There is a catch - you are only eligible if you hold a monthly or annual Myki pass and have travelled for at least 10 days.

Metro missed their target of 90% punctuality by only 0.1%. It marks the third month in a row that Metro failed to meet their target. 

If you are eligible to claim, you can head to the Metro website to fill out a compensation claim form.

 

