Meth, Heroin, Cash, and Luxury Cars Seized in Klemzig Police Raid

Two men have been charged with drug trafficking after a police search over the weekend.

Heavily armed police located and seized 2kgs of methamphetamine and 355g of heroin after they conducted a search at a Klemzig property on Saturday.

A further $106,000 of cash and $60,000 go gold bullion and three luxury cars were also found and seized during the search.

A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Klemzig were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and money laundering.

Both of the men were granted bail and will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on December 1.

This comes after Operation Ironside has been rolled out across the country as a large-scale police crackdown on drug operations, this raid isn’t believed to be linked.

