Metered Parking On Neglected Strip Suspended

Metered parking in Elizabeth Street, North Hobart has been suspended after businesses submitted a 1200 signature petition to the council detailing how they have put off customers.

North Hobart Traders Association Vice President John Kelly said the precinct had suffered since meters were installed on the strip.

“We congratulate the CEO on a commonsense report. This is a big step forward and it’s going to give some confidence back to the traders,” Mr Kelly said.

The measures to charge for parking were introduced back in May to curb complaints about food delivery drivers dominating spots along the strip.

Winning's News and Lotto co-owner Lisa Martin says she’d like to see the action go further.

“We would like the metres totally gone, we’d like them removed. The petition of over 1200 traders and customers stated that, that’s what we’re hoping for but at least we got something happening,” she said.

Councils decision is the first step forward in their promise to continue developing the retail and hospitality venues in the area.

