Merrick Watts Admits Whether He Would Join The Real SAS & How He Worked On His Mental Health

"It's a lot worse."

After last nights gut-wrenching hostage episode, we checked in with the man himself!

Australian comedian, Merrick Watts opened up the Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete on his experience on SAS Australia so far and whether he would do it for real. 

He also elaborated on his mental health struggles and how he has worked on them...

10 November 2020

