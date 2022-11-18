Menulog To Honour Unused Deliveroo Vouchers Following Company's Closure

Menulog are helping out thousands of former Deliveroo customers who have unused vouchers following the delivery service’s announcement they will be leaving Australia.

Managing Director at Menulog Morten Belling said the company will be allowing former Deliveroo customers to use their vouchers at Menulog after the company revealed they would be going into voluntary administration.

“We expect there will be a lot of customers with unused Deliveroo vouchers and gift cards, so we would like to give them the opportunity to redeem those vouchers on their next Menulog order,” he said.

As a result of Deliveroo’s decision to leave Australia, hundreds of employees have also been left without work.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Mr Belling said Menulog will also be stepping in to assist those left without work by expediting their setup on Menulog’s system.

“We know there are couriers out there who will be feeling the impact of this,” he said.

“We can help couriers to get up and running on the Menulog network as a priority and provide any safety gear that is required, helping them get back to delivering orders and earning an income as quickly as possible.”

“We also have opportunities for couriers interested in a position in our employed courier trial in select suburbs of Sydney.”

Menulog will also be assisting restaurants that have been impacted by the company’s closure.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.