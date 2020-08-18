Menulog is Searching for Australia’s Armchair Food Critic

Do you love kicking back on the couch and getting your favourite food delivered?

Is your smartphone strapped to your side ready to hit review on that final mouthful?

Do you find yourself sharing your opinions on social when nobody, literally nobody, asked?

THEN THIS GIG IS FOR YOU!

The annual Menulog Restaurant Awards (The LOGgies) are back for 2020 and this year, there will be one extra, exceptionally reclined, seat at the judge's table.

Menulog is on the hunt for Australia’s Armchair Food Critic to judge the inaugural ‘Critic’s Choice’ category, which seeks to find those local gems that simply deliver deliciousness every. darn. time.

The Critics Choice Award adds to the ever-popular ‘People’s Choice’, ‘Trending’ and ‘Hyper-Local’ categories, which reward the most popular and best performing Menulog restaurants each year.

THE ARMCHAIR APPLICANT

The successful Armchair Food Critic will be recruited amid this year’s award season to get the real inside scoop (or two) on the much-loved local gems that deliver you what you want when you want it.

Visiting each restaurant by armchair across a two week period, our critic must leave fancy at the door to get down and dirty with local meals touted to just hit the spot (whilst hand sanitising and maintaining social distance of course).

Whether it’s your go-to lunch from the corner cafe, a succulent Chinese meal that has been ordered for generations, or a sneaky snack pack just before dinner, our Armchair Food Critic must judge them all in order to crown the true Critic’s Choice.

SKILLS REQUIRED

Experienced eater - all snack and meal times (intermittent fasters need not apply)

An open mind and mouth when it comes to trialing cuisines and dishes

Confidence in commenting; not afraid to share their opinions IRL and online

Curious content creator with a solid social following, willing to document your experience with the likes of salt levels, sauce application, spice intensity and more

REMUNERATION

12 months bragging rights as Australia’s Armchair Food Critic

12 months free Menulog, delivered to your armchair*

* If said armchair at door for contact-free delivery

HOW TO APPLY

Simply head to restaurantawards.menulog.com.au and submit a 30 second video of your best restaurant or meal review. Applications are open from Tuesday 18 August until Friday 4 September 2020. Australia’s Armchair Critic will be announced on 14 September 2020, following which, the seated tour will commence!

Your future boss, i.e. Menulog Marketing Director, Simon Cheng said: “We love running the Restaurant Awards each year as not only does it give us a great opportunity to recognise our restaurant partners, but we see such fantastic support from the local community. We’re excited to add the ‘Critic’s Choice’ category this year to get more customers involved in the program and to highlight more of the best local eateries.”

And his advice for aspiring Armchair Critics…?

“Roll, Eat, Repeat.”