Mental Health Football Kicking Off For Townsville Teens

This Friday North Queensland teenagers will lace up their footy boots in support of mental health.

The first ever 'Bishop Michael Putney Fellowship Shield' will be held this Friday afternoon to mark Queensland Mental Health Week.

The BMP Fellowship prides itself on conducting research that will positively impact the North Queensland community in and around mental health issues.

The mission of the BMP Fellowship is to produce best practice initiatives to support mental health in young men and their progression through Rugby League.

Organiser and Southern Cross Catholic College teacher Annan Whittington says it's an opportunity for young people to start conversations around mental health.

"Together we are starting something very special among local schools, while participating in a 9s carnival played in the right spirit and fundraising for a great cause," says Annan.

"I had the idea after attending Hit the Hill over the last couple of years and it inspired me to start a fundraising event for The Bishop Michael Putney Fellowship. I believe we can utilise sport and an active lifestyle to drive change and promote wellbeing/speaking up with the young men at Southern Cross and throughout the whole region."

Get through the gates at Bindal Sports Ground from 3:30pm for a gold coin donation to see Southern Cross Catholic College, Ryan Catholic College, St Teresa's College Abergowrie, St Anthony's Catholic College, and Gilroy Santa Maria College compete.

Bring extra coins too for the BBQ and raffles throughout the night.

We'll see you there!