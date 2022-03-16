Melissa Wu Talks Through The Scary Moment She Was Knocked OUT COLD On SAS Australia!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Olympic legend Melissa Wu who is one of the celebs on SAS Australia!

Melissa was knocked out COLD in last night's episode due to an encounter with tear gas, so we wanted to know all about it.

She stunned staff and the other recruits by falling face first on the ground! It was a shocking thing to watch!

Missed the chat? Here's what Melissa Wu said about that tear gas moment on SAS:

