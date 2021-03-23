Melissa Opens Up About MAFS Backlash: “I’m Really Struggling With The Online Hate”

It’s not uncommon for reality TV stars to face backlash, but Bryce and Melissa from this year’s Married At First Sight have copped the full weight of online trolls this season.

Despite their relationship facing plenty of scrutiny, the pair seem to still be together and this morning, joined the Hit Network’s Fifi, Fev and Nick to discuss how they’ve been dealing with the hate.

Melissa opened up about the hateful messages she and her family have received, and said that she is “really struggling” at the moment. It doesn’t seem to be all bad however, with Bryce saying right now is the happiest he’s ever been!

Take a listen:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.