Melissa McCarthy Reveals What It Was Like Having BOTH Of Her Daughters Star In Her New Movie

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer star in the new Netflix film 'Thunder Force', the story about two long-lost friends who also happen to become superheroes.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with the pair, Melissa revealed what it was like having BOTH of her daughters - Vivian and Georgie starring in the movie with her!

Check out the full chat below where Melissa reveals her not so real-life "super" power...

'Thunder Force' is available on Netflix from Friday, April 9.

