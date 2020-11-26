Melissa Joan Hart Still Has These Props From Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Almost 25 years ago, Sabrina Spellman had us dreaming that we would one day discover that we too, had come from a long line of witches and warlocks.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch ran from 1996 - 2003 and was a defining career move for Melissa Joan Hart who played the teenage witch.

She recently revealed in an interview with Architectural Digest that she has adorned her own home with props from the popular tv show.

“I have a mirror that hung in the kitchen and this umbrella holder that is wrought iron. I don’t know how I got that to my house... I also have candlestick holders and a sign from an episode that was based on The Crucible that says, ‘Witches Brew.’ It’s hanging in my kitchen.”

The Witches Brew sign features in the episode 'The Crucible' from season 1, and the other props can be seen throughout the seven seasons of the show.

It seems as though Melissa is still holding onto the show as much as we are.

Here are a few facts that you didn't know about the show:

