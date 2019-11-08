Melbourne Will Be Smashed With Wild Weather Today With Hail & Thunder On The Cards

It may be Summer in a couple of weeks, but it hasn’t held Melbourne’s iconic weather back – we’re experiencing the coldest Spring in over a decade!

After a string of sunny days, Melburnians have been warned to take care on the roads as extreme wet and windy conditions set over town.

So what can you expect from this sudden cold blast? Forecasters are predicting a lot of rain, some hail and thunder, and even snow down to 700 metres. Yikes.

The good news is that you’ll have the perfect excuse to stay in bed this weekend as the cold weather continues to hang around until next week.

