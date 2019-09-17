Melbourne Will Be Hit With Two Extra Days of Tram Strikes As Early As Next Week

If you are a regular on public transport, you’ll know about the recent industrial action. You may have even been heavily affected.

In August, Yarra Trams staff walked off the job in a bid to negotiate with Public Transport Victoria (PTV) for better working conditions and wages. After failing to reach an agreement, members of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) will again hold a strike.

The action will happen on Thursday 26th September and Thursday 10th October between the hours of 10am-2pm. If you will be relying on the services during this time, Yarra Trams are organising busses with a reduced timetable.

For updates, go to ptv.vic.gov.au

