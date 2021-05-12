Melbourne's Recent Covid Case Prompts New SA Border Restrictions

Melbourne's recent Covid Case has prompted new border restrictions in South Australia.

Anyone who has been in Victoria and has been in listed exposure sites must quarantine for 14 days and get tested immediately. Around a hundred people who travelled on Flight J-Q 771 from Adelaide to Melbourne have also been asked to get tested.

The man is believed to have contracted Covid19 while staying in a hotel in Adelaide. South Australia Health continues to explore other hypotheses, but the most likely cause is through transmission at the Playford MediHotel.

The case had lead to renewed calls for a shift away from quarantine hotels to more remote facilities like Howard Springs in the Northern Territory.

