Melbourne’s Nepalese Dumpling Festival Is Back For 2020

If you’re keen for a feed, and dumplings are on your mind, then Momo Fest is for you. Hosted at Footscray Park, a 2-day food festival featuring the flavourful Nepalese dumplings known as momo.

For those in attendance, you’ll be able to treat yourself to more than 30 different varieties of momo, so you’ll definitely be able to find something that suits your tastebuds. There’s even vegan and

While you’re enjoying the beautiful taste of momo, there’ll be live music, DJ’s, performers, rides and competitions at the event, and as an added bonus, you can bring your dog along!

You can head along on April 4 and 5, with just $5 for entry and kids under 12 free. To check opening times or get any more information, you can check out the event page here.

