Melbourne’s Getting A Dog Friendly Outdoor Movie Night

Later this month, Melbourne’s Moonlight Cinema is providing you with a chance to view some doggy delights, and you get to bring along your very own doggo, as they host a special screening of the Best of Top Dog Film Festival.

That means you’ll see some dogs in space, dogs hiking through the desert, dogs in the snow and everything else dog related, for your, and your doggos viewing pleasure.

Remember it’s a night dedicated to the dogs, so while you enjoy your classic movie snacks, your dog will be treated as a VIP with complimentary snacks for man’s best friend.

Even for those without a dog aren’t left out. You’ll be able to get some puppy love with Assistance Dogs Australia bringing along some of their cutest new recruits to the screening for you to get to know throughout the evening.

Any donations on the night will go towards training puppies who help people with disabilities, so you know it’s all for a great cause.

It’s happening on the 29th of Feb and if you need any more info or want to get yourself a ticket, you can click here to check it out.

