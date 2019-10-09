Melbourne Now Has A Ice Cream Shop That Is Entirely Run By Robots

We don’t need to binge watch Black Mirror to know the technology of the future is coming. All you need to do is check out your new smartphone features and buy a fancy home speaker.

In the coming decades, we can definitely expect a lot of robotics to take a front seat in our day-to-day lives, and now Melbourne has finally get a taste of it… and it tastes pretty good!

Niska Robotic Ice Cream Bar has arrived in Federation Square and it’s quite a unique experience. You’ll meet three robots who will fix you up with your favourite ice cream, like Rocky Road, cookies & cream, salted caramel or a good old vanilla.

How does it work? You punch your order into a touch screen and collect it on the other side. As simple as that! You'll see the whole process from start to finish so it is perfect for your Instagram story.

Oh, and you can get toppings too. This is pretty fun stuff!

Where: Crossbar Building, Federation Square, CBD

When: 11am-8pm, everyday

