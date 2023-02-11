Melbourne Man Found Dead Among Rubble In Turkey

A Melbourne man has been identified as the second Australian to die in the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

Authorities have identified 69-year-old Suat Bayram as the second Australian person to die in the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit Syria and Turkey.

The news comes as the death toll climbs to 23,000.

Mr Bayram’s family had been working to locate his body from Australia when he was discovered my rescue teams.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced that a third Australian had been located alive and well following the massive earthquakes.

Australian man Can Pahali was the first Australian to die during the quakes.

Rescue teams are continuing to work around the clock, digging through rubble in search for survivors.

A number of people were pulled from wreckage on Friday after more than 100 hours trapped beneath fallen buildings.

A family of six people were found alive after huddling together underneath the rubble, along with a teenager who was forced to drink his own urine to survive.

A fourth Australian is still believed to be missing.

