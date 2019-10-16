Melbourne Is Getting A Massive ‘Friends’ Marathon On The Big Screen

Close your eyes. You’re cuddled in bed. Your laptop is next to you. You’re thinking about watching a light hearted sitcom. You start to hear... 'Smelly Cat, Smelly Cat...'. Yep, it's time to watch Friends.

Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe will forever have a piece of our hearts. The iconic TV show is like a time capsule, capturing life before Tinder, mobile phones and Netflix – and it’s also great for a good laugh.

We can’t believe it has already been 25 years since the show premiered and to celebrate selected cinemas in Melbourne will be throwing a huge marathon with all your fave episodes.

The screening goes for more than five hours and will include ‘The One With The Blackout’, ‘The One With Ross’s Wedding Part Two’, 'The One Where Everyone Finds Out’ and of course the Pilot.

Grab some popcorn, and in the true spirit of Joey, refuse to share it with anyone.

Where: Village Cinemas Jam Factory, Fountain Gate, Knox, Southland, Sunshine

When: 12.30pm, Sunday October 27 (all locations)

Price: $20-$25

For more info and to book, go here.

