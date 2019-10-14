Melbourne Is About To Get The Biggest Harry Potter Store In The Country

Grab your floo powder, remember to say where you want to go very clearly… MY…ER…MEL…BOURNE.

Wizards, witches and muggles, get your galleons ready… Australia’s biggest Harry Potter store is about to open in Melbourne! *screams*

Myer have opened their Chamber of Secrets (the basement level) and created a 500 sqm-sized wonderland dedicated to the franchise. You’ll be able to take one of those Platform 9 ¾ photos that you see on Instagram, purchase official wands, fill up your Instagram Stories with The Wizarding World and LEGO.

You can even purchase tickets to see Harry Potter & The Cursed Child at a dedicated ticket booth. This is a DREAM!

The store will be around until December 2020 so you’ll be able to fill up your trunk with new items all year. However, any massive Harry Potter fan will want to be the first to experience this.

Where: Myer Melbourne

When: From 12pm, October 18th

For more info, go here.

