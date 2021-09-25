Melbourne Demons AFL Premiers After 57-Year Drought

There will be a few sore heads this morning with plenty of celebrations to continue in AFL cities this morning after the biggest night on the footy calendar, the AFL Grand Final.

Melbourne Demons broke a 57-year premiership drought after an impressive comeback over the Western Bulldogs, winning by 74 points at Perth's Optus Stadium.

The Demons trailed by 19 midway through the third quarter, before stunning performances by Bayley Fritsch and Christian Petracca.

Petracca took out the Norm Smith Medal, matching Brisbane Lions Simon Black's 2003 record of 39 disposals in a Grand Final.

It's unclear if Melbourne fans will be able to have social distanced celebrations when that cup does return to the city amid a COVID lockdown.

