PSA: This SA Chocolate Factory Is Selling 1.5m Chocolate Logs For Optimal Socially Distant Snacking

Just when you thought the perfect chocolate bar didn't exist, we see this.

South Australian chocolatiers at Melba's Chocolate Factory have developed the perfect solution for responsible social distance snacking with this literal 1.5m tube of chocolate.

There are three types of 1.5m social distancing tubes to get your hands on, two of the tubes contain an assortment of Melba’s favourites including milk chocolate rocky road, dark chocolate almonds, chocolate freckles, raspberry bullets and much more.

And even the fussy eaters can't complain, as you're also able to buy an empty 1.5m tube for just 15$ to fill up with whatever your fave Melba’s goodies are or to just simply use it as a weapon to keep others out of your snacking bubble!

The tubes are also accessible from both ends, making them a safe treat to share with a friend during these times.

But sadly, due to their monumental size, the 1.5 m chocolate logs are only available for those who are based in SA.

