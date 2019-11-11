Mel B Is Furious At UK Supermarket Chain Tesco For Using Her Image

Oh dear, Mel B is really living her truth as Scary Spice. The singer has taken to Instagram to demand the CEO of UK shopping chain Tesco's contact her immediately, if not before!

It's all over this pic.

We can only assume Mel wasn't across the fact that the brand was using her image to promote their product, a big no no.

TBH Mel isn't someone you want to get on the wrong side of!

We'll have to wait and see a) if this post stays up and b) if Mel all of a sudden becomes a spokesperson for the brand!

