Meghan Trainor & Spy Kids' Daryl Sabara Have Welcomed Their First Child On Valentine's Day!

Nothing screams love more than having your beautiful first child born on Valentine's Day! Literally.

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Spy Kids' Daryl Sabara have welcomed their first child, Riley!

Although their Valentine's Day gift came early with the healthy baby boy actually being born a few days earlier on the 8th of February, the couple decided to hold off and post on the baby's due date instead to celebrate their love!

With Daryl saying, "@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world."



Meghan wrote a similar caption saying how blessed she was and that this was, "The best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

How good is love? Congratulations to these happy lovers and happy belated V-day to the rest of all you lovers out there!

