Mega Storm Burns Up 40 Of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Satellites

A geomagnetic storm has knocked out 40 of the 49 internet satellites newly launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Triggered by disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field caused by activity on the sun., a geomagnetic storm struck just a day after the fleet's initiation last week.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

SpaceX sent a Falcon 9 rocket with the 49 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on 3 February, only to be caught in an "atmospheric drag" from the storm burning about 80 per cent of them to a crisp.

“Unfortunately, the satellites deployed on Thursday were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm on Friday,” SpaceX said in a statement. “These storms cause the atmosphere to warm and atmospheric density at our low deployment altitudes to increase.”

Elon Musk's company hoped to have up to 42,000 satellites in the Starlink mega constellation, however astronomers fear a “mega constellation” of tens of thousands of satellites could blight the night sky and affect scientific explorations and studies.

SpaceX said the satellites were commanded to “take cover from the storm” by flying “edge-on (like a sheet of paper)”, but evidently they were unsuccessful in achieving that goal.

“Up to 40 of the satellites will re-enter or already have re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere,” SpaceX said. “The de-orbiting satellites pose zero collision risk with other satellites.”

Designed to disintegrate upon re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, it seems the company was not prepared for such devastating outcomes from the geomagnetic storm, which sent most satellite’s to their doom.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.