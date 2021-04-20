Meet Your Joe Exotic For The Tiger King Drama Series

Oh my Carole f'n Baskin, the role of Joe Exotic for a limited Tiger King series has been cast!

The role has been given to John Cameron Mitchell, a celebrated member of the LGBTQI+ community, who is known for co-creating the musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and has acted in TV series Shrill, Girls and more.

He has spoken about his new role saying, “I’m thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero. Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world.”

John will take on Joe Exotic beside Kate McKinnon who will be playing rival, Carole Baskin. The show will be centred around Carole, who learns that Joe is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She then sets out to shut his business down, which sparks a rivalry. But, Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

But this isn't the only Tiger King adaption we'll be seeing, as Amazon has cast Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic for their eight-episode series.

Just when we thought we were past Tiger King, it appears we haven't seen the last of this story yet.

