Meet The Woman Who Survived A Skydive With A Faulty Parachute

A nightmare scenario

It’s something that prevents many of us from skydiving; the thought of a parachute failing is the stuff of nightmares!

Emma Carey joined the Hit Network to talk us through the 2013 skydiving catastrophe that left her falling at over 200km/h with an unconscious instructor and a malfunctioning parachute.

Catch the chat before reading Emma’s book, The Girl Who Fell From The Sky:

Nick Barrett

7 September 2022

