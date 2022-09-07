Meet The Woman Who Survived A Skydive With A Faulty Parachute
A nightmare scenario
Pic: @Em_Carey
It’s something that prevents many of us from skydiving; the thought of a parachute failing is the stuff of nightmares!
Emma Carey joined the Hit Network to talk us through the 2013 skydiving catastrophe that left her falling at over 200km/h with an unconscious instructor and a malfunctioning parachute.
Catch the chat before reading Emma’s book, The Girl Who Fell From The Sky:
