Meet The Townsville Photographer Doing Driveway And Window Photoshoots To Stay In Business

Emily Latter was inspired by an idea she saw online, to keep her business Zephyr Photography operating.

The Townsville photographer who is usually busy with weddings, is now getting behind the lens on your driveway or at your window!

Emily says the bookings have come in fast, after she trialled the idea with her housemates.

The images will be a sentimental souvenir from this unique time for you and your loved ones to reflect on.

Could this be a permanent photoshoot option? Catch up now!