Meet The Dancer Challenging Gender Stereotypes In Ariana Grande's New Video

Ariana Grande has made headlines yet again with the video for her latest single 34+35 and if you've figured out what the title means, you know she's not playin!

Ari also introduced us to choreographer and performer Darrion G who stars in the new clip and is challenging the norms of gender.

We see Darrion serving face, showing us moves and giving us sass as one of Ari's backup dancers and we are here for it.

WARNING *Coarse Language*

Darrion and Ariana's move follows in the footsteps of Harry Styles who has appeared as the first solo star on the cover of Vogue magazine and for some strange reason, people had an issue with him wearing women's clothes. It's 2020 people!

Even Harry's Mum commented on the weird backlash saying that 'Harry has always been Harry' and that her love of dressing up no doubt played a role in his love of fashion. We love her!

Bring on more of these men who are comfortable in their skin we say!

