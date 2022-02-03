Meet The 30 Singles Participating In Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 2!

Netflix is bringing back dating show, Love Is Blind this month!

The series is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey who host a social experiment where single men and woman look for love and get engaged...all before meeting in person!

The first season was an absolute hit on Netflix in 2020, so they're back at it again with 30 new singles participating!

Here's the trailer:

Here's all the info on our new participants & some visuals:

Abhishek 'Shake' — 33, Veterinarian / House DJ

— 33, Veterinarian / House DJ Aja — 28, Paralegal

— 28, Paralegal Brandon — 36, Insurance Broker

— 36, Insurance Broker Brian — 32, Advertising Strategist

— 32, Advertising Strategist Caitlin — 31, Medical Software Sales

— 31, Medical Software Sales Chassidy — 34, Business Owner

— 34, Business Owner Danielle — 29, Associate Director, Marketing

— 29, Associate Director, Marketing Deepti — 31, Information (Data) Analyst

— 31, Information (Data) Analyst Haseeb — 28, Lawyer

— 28, Lawyer Hope — 32, Sales Manager

— 32, Sales Manager Iyanna — 27, Program Coordinator James 'Joey' — 30, Business Strategy Consultant

— 30, Business Strategy Consultant Jarrette — 32, Project Manager

— 32, Project Manager Jason — 31, Flight Attendant

— 31, Flight Attendant Jeremy — 36, Director/Entrepreneur

— 36, Director/Entrepreneur Juhie — 31, Clinical Therapist

— 31, Clinical Therapist Julius — 39, Logistics Manager

— 39, Logistics Manager Kara — 32, Client Service Manager

— 32, Client Service Manager Kyle — 29, Glazier

— 29, Glazier Mallory — 32, Communications Manager

— 32, Communications Manager Natalie — 29, Consulting Manager

— 29, Consulting Manager Nick — 36, VP of Product Marketing Olivia — 29, Recruitment Partner

— 29, Recruitment Partner Rocky — 30, Executive

— 30, Executive Salvador — 31, Executive Assistant

— 31, Executive Assistant Shaina — 32, Hairstylist

— 32, Hairstylist Shayne — 32, Real Estate Agent

— 32, Real Estate Agent Shea'na — 36, Event Partnership Director

— 36, Event Partnership Director Trisha — 30, Broker

— 30, Broker Vito — 33, Pizzeria Owner

Season 2 of Love Is Blind premieres February 11 on Netflix! Love is Blind Couple Update: Who's Together, Who's Split

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!