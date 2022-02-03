Meet The 30 Singles Participating In Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 2!

Netflix is bringing back dating show, Love Is Blind this month!

The series is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey who host a social experiment where single men and woman look for love and get engaged...all before meeting in person!

The first season was an absolute hit on Netflix in 2020, so they're back at it again with 30 new singles participating!

Here's the trailer: 

Here's all the info on our new participants & some visuals: 

  • Abhishek 'Shake' — 33, Veterinarian / House DJ
  • Aja —  28, Paralegal
  • Brandon — 36, Insurance Broker
  • Brian — 32, Advertising Strategist 
  • Caitlin — 31, Medical Software Sales
  • Chassidy — 34, Business Owner
  • Danielle — 29, Associate Director, Marketing
  • Deepti — 31, Information (Data) Analyst
  • Haseeb — 28, Lawyer
  • Hope  32, Sales Manager
  • Iyanna  27, Program Coordinator
  • James 'Joey'  30, Business Strategy Consultant
  • Jarrette — 32, Project Manager
  • Jason — 31, Flight Attendant
  • Jeremy  36, Director/Entrepreneur
  • Juhie  31, Clinical Therapist
  • Julius — 39, Logistics Manager
  • Kara  32, Client Service Manager
  • Kyle  29, Glazier
  • Mallory  32, Communications Manager
  • Natalie  29, Consulting Manager
  • Nick  36, VP of Product Marketing
  • Olivia  29, Recruitment Partner
  • Rocky  30, Executive
  • Salvador  31, Executive Assistant
  • Shaina  32, Hairstylist
  • Shayne  32, Real Estate Agent
  • Shea'na  36, Event Partnership Director
  • Trisha  30, Broker
  • Vito  33, Pizzeria Owner

Season 2 of Love Is Blind premieres February 11 on Netflix!

