Meet The 30 Singles Participating In Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 2!
Dropping this month!
Netflix is bringing back dating show, Love Is Blind this month!
The series is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey who host a social experiment where single men and woman look for love and get engaged...all before meeting in person!
The first season was an absolute hit on Netflix in 2020, so they're back at it again with 30 new singles participating!
Here's the trailer:
Here's all the info on our new participants & some visuals:
- Abhishek 'Shake' — 33, Veterinarian / House DJ
- Aja — 28, Paralegal
- Brandon — 36, Insurance Broker
- Brian — 32, Advertising Strategist
- Caitlin — 31, Medical Software Sales
- Chassidy — 34, Business Owner
- Danielle — 29, Associate Director, Marketing
- Deepti — 31, Information (Data) Analyst
- Haseeb — 28, Lawyer
- Hope — 32, Sales Manager
- Iyanna — 27, Program Coordinator
- James 'Joey' — 30, Business Strategy Consultant
- Jarrette — 32, Project Manager
- Jason — 31, Flight Attendant
- Jeremy — 36, Director/Entrepreneur
- Juhie — 31, Clinical Therapist
- Julius — 39, Logistics Manager
- Kara — 32, Client Service Manager
- Kyle — 29, Glazier
- Mallory — 32, Communications Manager
- Natalie — 29, Consulting Manager
- Nick — 36, VP of Product Marketing
- Olivia — 29, Recruitment Partner
- Rocky — 30, Executive
- Salvador — 31, Executive Assistant
- Shaina — 32, Hairstylist
- Shayne — 32, Real Estate Agent
- Shea'na — 36, Event Partnership Director
- Trisha — 30, Broker
- Vito — 33, Pizzeria Owner
Season 2 of Love Is Blind premieres February 11 on Netflix!
