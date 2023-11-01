Formally known as the Medowie Community Carols, in 2018 the Rotary Williamtown event was relaunched under the new name of ‘Medowie Christmas Carnival’ and has be transformed into a prominent regional flagship event for our community.

Medowie - Williamtown Rotary Christmas Carnival features a range of children’s rides and amusements; carefully curated artisan market stalls; gourmet food vendors; live music and entertainment; as well as activity involving local schools, sport/dance/community groups, local businesses, Christmas carols, Santa and much more!

Families are encouraged to arrange to meet friends at the event, shop for unique gifts and home wares, sample a range of gourmet foods and explore the rides and amusements.

The Hit106.9 Black Thunder will drop by to give out freebies and join in on the fantastic night at the Carnival!

Bring a picnic blanket, relax and enjoy live entertainment and immerse yourselves in the festive community spirit as we celebrate the countdown to Christmas! We look forward to welcoming you to a fantastic event on Saturday 2 December 2023.